Steve McMichael Hospitalized Due To Pneumonia

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 16, 2024

Steve “Mongo” McMichael, celebrated NFL icon and former WCW standout, has been urgently transported to the emergency room due to pneumonia. This development was shared by McMichael's publicist via a tweet, conveying the family's situation. It was also recently announced that Mongo is slated for induction into the football hall of fame, a testament to his legacy as part of the 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl-winning team. In the wrestling world, he is known for his role alongside legends like Ric Flair and Chris Benoit in the renowned Four-Horsemen faction.

WrestlingNewsSource.com extends its heartfelt thoughts to Mongo and his loved ones during this time.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 16, 2024 01:10PM


Tags: #wwe #wcw #nfl #steve mcmichael

