Kevin Patrick Breaks Silence on WWE Release with First Public Statement

In January 2024, Kevin Patrick was removed from his role as an announcer for WWE Smackdown, with subsequent confirmation that Patrick had parted ways with WWE.

Following his departure, Patrick expressed his thoughts for the first time publicly through his social media platforms, announcing his new venture as the Lead Host of MLS 360 on Apple TV.

“Beyond excited to announce that this year I will be Lead Host of MLS 360 on Apple TV. Four hours of live whip-around coverage, jumping from game to game, catching all the goals and big moments as they happen – all alongside three top pros and brilliant people!

The rise of our beautiful game here in North America is undeniable. Messi plays here. We’ve got a World Cup arriving on our shores in two years. The match attendances and atmospheres are better than ever. And now we’re broadcasting live to over 100 countries on Apple TV. Pumped! Let’s be havin’ ya! 😁

Nothing but love for three incredible years at WWE! From the exhilarating experiences and all the brilliant friends and colleagues I worked with along the way, I’m flooded with gratitude. In saying that, it was time to turn the page, and I couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter! Cheers ♥️”