AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 2/16/24

This week's edition of AEW Rampage set for airing on February 16, 2024, saw its matches pre-recorded this Wednesday at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

Check out the results below:

- Sammy Guevara emerged victorious over Jeff Hardy in a No Disqualification match, during which Hardy appeared to sustain an injury after receiving a knee strike to the head.

- In a six-man tag team match, Dustin Rhodes joined forces with The Von Erichs, Russ Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich, to secure a win against the team of Hit, Romero Cruz, and Shimbashi.

- In women's action, Queen Aminata triumphed over Anna Jay.

- The evening saw an expansive clash as The Bang Bang Scissor Gang, comprising Jay White, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Billy Gunn, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens, took down the collective of Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno), Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh.