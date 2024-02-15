WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AEW Dynamite to Debut New Set Post-Revolution PPV, Announces Tony Khan

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 15, 2024

AEW Dynamite to Debut New Set Post-Revolution PPV, Announces Tony Khan

Tony Khan, the President of AEW, took to social media to share exciting news about his leading show, Dynamite. He revealed that starting from the episode following the March 3rd Revolution pay-per-view, Dynamite will sport a brand-new set. Additionally, Khan extended Valentine's Day greetings to all the fans.


Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86182/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π