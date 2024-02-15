AEW Dynamite to Debut New Set Post-Revolution PPV, Announces Tony Khan

Tony Khan, the President of AEW, took to social media to share exciting news about his leading show, Dynamite. He revealed that starting from the episode following the March 3rd Revolution pay-per-view, Dynamite will sport a brand-new set. Additionally, Khan extended Valentine's Day greetings to all the fans.

AEW Dynamite is red.#AEWDynamite is blue.

Until the Wednesday after #AEWRevolution,

When we'll have a brand new set for you!



Happy Valentine's Day to all of you!



Spend it with us on Wednesday Night Dynamite, coming up NEXT on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 15, 2024