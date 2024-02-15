Senior WWE Staff Member Departs Company

A significant exit has occurred within WWE's creative team.

According to Pwinsider, Jennifer Pepperman, a prominent Senior Writer and Producer at WWE, has left the organization. Pepperman's exit was not a case of being let go; rather, she chose to part ways with WWE.

Pepperman's WWE tenure began in April 2017. Her career prior to joining WWE included significant roles as a Producer and Director for various soap operas, notably including "One Life To Live" and "As the World Turns."

SmackDown General Manager Adam Pearce publicly recognized Pepperman's contributions in a tweet, stating:

“Shout out to @JenPepperman. I have always appreciated your creativity, passion, and the countless time you’ve given to help me and others backstage over the years. I’ll miss your energy, but I know you’ll be great wherever you may roam. My gratitude forever!!!”