Senior WWE Staff Member Departs Company

A significant exit has occurred within WWE's creative team.
According to Pwinsider, Jennifer Pepperman, a prominent Senior Writer and Producer at WWE, has left the organization. Pepperman's exit was not a case of being let go; rather, she chose to part ways with WWE.
Pepperman's WWE tenure began in April 2017. Her career prior to joining WWE included significant roles as a Producer and Director for various soap operas, notably including "One Life To Live" and "As the World Turns."
SmackDown General Manager Adam Pearce publicly recognized Pepperman's contributions in a tweet, stating:
“Shout out to @JenPepperman. I have always appreciated your creativity, passion, and the countless time you’ve given to help me and others backstage over the years. I’ll miss your energy, but I know you’ll be great wherever you may roam. My gratitude forever!!!”
⚡ Complete Guide to the WWE Experience Event in Saudi Arabia
WWE has officially announced comprehensive details regarding the 'WWE Experience' set to take place in Saudi Arabia, outlining what fans sho [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 14, 2024 03:19PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com