Complete Guide to the WWE Experience Event in Saudi Arabia

WWE has officially announced comprehensive details regarding the 'WWE Experience' set to take place in Saudi Arabia, outlining what fans should anticipate from the event.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 14, 2024: Riyadh Season is getting ready to introduce the first WWE Experience in the world this Friday, February 16, in Saudi Arabia. This unique experience lets both WWE superfans and casual visitors fully engage with its various elements in Boulevard City, one of Riyadh Season’s entertainment zones.

The WWE Experience allows fans to witness the sights, sounds and epic storylines of WWE and its Superstars by interacting with unique exhibits and photo opportunities. The WWE Super Dome is a fully immersive arena where fans can feel the excitement of being at a WWE event. In the Backstage section, fans are given the chance to create their very own character and Become a Superstar. Guests can also design and step out to make their own epic customized entrance. Feast your eyes on The Crown Jewel, a stunning display of Championship titles from all eras of WWE and walk through 40 years of WrestleMania to check out authentic memorabilia showcased on display for the very first time. Guests must try not to get buried alive at Undertaker’s Graveyard Escape by solving The Deadman’s puzzles before they are forced to “rest in peace” by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

The space will also feature a one-of-a-kind WWE retail experience that highlights the history of WWE featuring exclusive merchandise that can’t be found anywhere else.

Tickets are available to book now at WeBook.com!









