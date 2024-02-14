WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Complete Guide to the WWE Experience Event in Saudi Arabia

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 14, 2024

Complete Guide to the WWE Experience Event in Saudi Arabia

WWE has officially announced comprehensive details regarding the 'WWE Experience' set to take place in Saudi Arabia, outlining what fans should anticipate from the event.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 14, 2024: Riyadh Season is getting ready to introduce the first WWE Experience in the world this Friday, February 16, in Saudi Arabia. This unique experience lets both WWE superfans and casual visitors fully engage with its various elements in Boulevard City, one of Riyadh Season’s entertainment zones.

The WWE Experience allows fans to witness the sights, sounds and epic storylines of WWE and its Superstars by interacting with unique exhibits and photo opportunities. The WWE Super Dome is a fully immersive arena where fans can feel the excitement of being at a WWE event. In the Backstage section, fans are given the chance to create their very own character and Become a Superstar. Guests can also design and step out to make their own epic customized entrance. Feast your eyes on The Crown Jewel, a stunning display of Championship titles from all eras of WWE and walk through 40 years of WrestleMania to check out authentic memorabilia showcased on display for the very first time. Guests must try not to get buried alive at Undertaker’s Graveyard Escape by solving The Deadman’s puzzles before they are forced to “rest in peace” by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

The space will also feature a one-of-a-kind WWE retail experience that highlights the history of WWE featuring exclusive merchandise that can’t be found anywhere else.

Tickets are available to book now at WeBook.com!


 
 
 
 


Tags: #wwe #wwe experience #riyadh #saudi arabia

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86180/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π