WWE NXT Results For Next Week (SPOILERS)

WWE recently recorded an episode of NXT at the Performance Center, set to be broadcast on the USA Network next week.

- Oba Femi, the NXT North American Champion, successfully defended his title against Lexis King.

In singles competition, Roxanne Perez emerged victorious over Wren Sinclair, and Josh Briggs defeated Brooks Jensen.

- The celebration of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin for their NXT Tag Team Championship win was cut short by interruptions from Chase U and the duo of Nathan Frazier & Axiom, leading Ava to arrange a match to determine the next #1 contenders.

- Jacy Jayne triumphed over Arianna Grace, and in a tag team match for a shot at the NXT Tag Team titles, Chase U overcame Axion & Nathan Frazier, only to be ambushed by the OC’s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

- Lash Legend scored a win against Kelani Jordan, who narrowly avoided a post-match attack by Kiana James & Izzi Dame.

- The NXT Women’s Championship match between Lyra Valkyria and Shotzi was called off due to an injury to Shotzi. An open challenge issued by Ava was met by Lash Legend, whom Lyra Valkyria defeated to maintain her championship.