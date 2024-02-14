WWE Announces Elimination Chamber Superstore Opening in Perth

WWE has unveiled plans for the grand opening of the Elimination Chamber Superstore, set to take place next week at Forrest Place, Perth, Western Australia. Fans will have the opportunity for meet and greets with notable WWE stars: the Kabuki Warriors on February 22, Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate on February 23, and Dakota Kai on February 24. The Elimination Chamber event is scheduled to take place on February 24 at Optus Stadium.

For the first time ever in Australia, the WWE Universe can shop at an official WWE Superstore! The largest collection of WWE Elimination Chamber merchandise can be found when the WWE Elimination Chamber Superstore comes to Forrest Place in Perth! Here is your chance to get your hands on exclusive WWE Elimination Chamber merchandise, including Replica championship titles, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia, collectibles, mini-titles, and so much more!

Elimination Chamber Superstore will feature free Meet & Greets with your favorite Superstars. The full Superstar Meet & Greet schedule can be found below.

The Elimination Chamber Superstore is a Fanatics experience that will be free and open to the public.

Elimination Chamber Superstore location

Forrest Place

Perth, Western Australia

Superstore Hours

Thursday, Feb. 22: noon to 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23: 9 a.m. to 9p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Superstar Meet & Greets*

Thursday, Feb. 22

Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) – 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23

Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate – noon

Saturday, Feb. 24

Dakota Kai – 11 a.m.

*Limited capacity Meet & Greets. Wristband needed for entry. Wristbands can be picked up at location of Meet & Greet. Only wristbands for that day’s Meet & Greet will be available. Meet & Greets will be PHOTOS ONLY, no autographs. Talent Subject to Change.