Latest Injury Update on Shotzi

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 14, 2024

During the WWE NXT TV recordings for the upcoming episode on February 20th, Shotzi was set to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship. Unfortunately, during the championship bout, Shotzi sustained a knee injury while attempting a DDT on the apron, leading to the match's abrupt halt.

She was assisted backstage due to her inability to bear weight on the injured knee. Corey Brennan of Fightful reported the severity of Shotzi's condition, indicating that she was in significant pain upon reaching backstage. The concern among those present was palpable, prompting immediate medical evaluation. The injury is confirmed to be genuine and serious, with no fault attributed to Lyra Valkyria or Shotzi, marking the incident as an unfortunate mishap.

