WWE Unexpectedly Releases Matt Camp

PWInsider is reporting that Matt Camp was let go last week. Camp is best known for his role as the host of WWE’s The Bump, among other shows.

The decision to release Camp has left many within WWE stunned, with no clear reasons provided by the company for his departure. To date, there has been no official explanation or internal communication regarding the rationale behind his release.

Since joining WWE in 2019, Camp has been a consistent presence on The Bump, not missing a single episode until his recent departure. Notably, his exit was not acknowledged during last week's episode of the show.

In addition to his work on The Bump, Camp had been involved in various other WWE programming efforts, including Raw Talk and Smackdown Lowdown, and most recently appeared on the WWE NXT Vengeance Day Kickoff.