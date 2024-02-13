Hints Emerge About Drew McIntyre's WWE Future Post-Wrestlemania 40

It was previously shared that Drew McIntyre's WWE contract is anticipated to conclude following the Wrestlemania 40 Premium Live Event. On television, McIntyre claims responsibility for injuring CM Punk. Dave Meltzer from F4WOnline.com observed the following regarding what this could imply:

“It’s notable that McIntyre is going all out on social media promoting the injured Punk to set up a feud that is months away, which tells me he’s planning on being with WWE when Punk returns.”

Furthermore, Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com mentioned:

“Interesting to note that Drew McIntyre is being advertised for the May WWE event in Italy, a sign the two sides may have come to terms on an agreement beyond Wrestlemania 40. The expectation, as PWInsider.com has previously reported, was that his deal expired shortly after Mania takes place this April.”