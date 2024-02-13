WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brock Lesnar Pictured Celebrating with Daughter Mya After Her Shot Put Victory

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 13, 2024

Brock Lesnar Pictured Celebrating with Daughter Mya After Her Shot Put Victory

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, a 21-year-old track and field athlete at Colorado State, shattered the school's shot put record in 2023. A photo capturing a celebratory embrace between Brock and Mya after her victorious shot put performance in Albuquerque, New Mexico was shared by Instagram user Mark Rigney.

In the women's shot put competition, Mya achieved a remarkable throw of 19.07 meters.


