Brock Lesnar Pictured Celebrating with Daughter Mya After Her Shot Put Victory

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, a 21-year-old track and field athlete at Colorado State, shattered the school's shot put record in 2023. A photo capturing a celebratory embrace between Brock and Mya after her victorious shot put performance in Albuquerque, New Mexico was shared by Instagram user Mark Rigney.

In the women's shot put competition, Mya achieved a remarkable throw of 19.07 meters.