WWE Legend Slams Seth Rollins' Handling at WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Event

During the February 2, 2024 episode of WWE Smackdown, an intriguing

development unfolded as Cody Rhodes initially appeared to give way to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for a match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40. However, Rhodes later selected Reigns as his opponent for the grand event at the Kickoff show.

While sharing his thoughts on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry expressed his dissatisfaction with the way Seth Rollins was presented, suggesting a bolder approach for Rollins. Henry envisioned Rollins confronting the situation with decisive words: "Give him an edge. Have him walk up and just say, ‘Listen. Obviously, I’m in the wrong place because I defend my title. I kick ass every week. You line them up, I knock them down. Everybody here hasn’t wrestled in freaking five years, 10 years, haven’t wrestled but three times this year. Well, Cody, you actually are pretty damn good, that’s why I wanted to face you, but you chose people that don’t wrestle, so I bid you adieu.’" Henry believed Rollins should have then exited, making a statement. Furthermore, he opined that Rollins' absence was a missed opportunity, especially highlighting how a physical altercation involving Cody should have prompted a more substantial reaction from the roster.