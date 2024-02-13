Check Out The Undertaker's Graveyard Escape at the WWE Experience, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

WWE has launched a thrilling Undertaker’s Graveyard Escape attraction at the WWE Experience in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, later this February.
WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, shared the exciting news on social media this Tuesday, offering fans a sneak peek. “Catch an exclusive preview of the spectacular Undertaker’s Graveyard Escape coming to the WWE Experience in Riyadh, starting Feb. 16,” Levesque shared on his official X account.
Last week, The Undertaker graced the Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia, presenting the trophy at the Al-Nassr vs. Al-Hilal soccer match.
Here’s an exclusive first look at the amazing @Undertaker’s Graveyard Escape at the WWE Experience in Riyadh, opening Feb. 16: pic.twitter.com/nhsNnz0upn— Triple H (@TripleH) February 13, 2024
