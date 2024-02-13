WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Check Out The Undertaker's Graveyard Escape at the WWE Experience, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 13, 2024

WWE has launched a thrilling Undertaker’s Graveyard Escape attraction at the WWE Experience in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, later this February.

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, shared the exciting news on social media this Tuesday, offering fans a sneak peek. “Catch an exclusive preview of the spectacular Undertaker’s Graveyard Escape coming to the WWE Experience in Riyadh, starting Feb. 16,” Levesque shared on his official X account.

Last week, The Undertaker graced the Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia, presenting the trophy at the Al-Nassr vs. Al-Hilal soccer match.

