WWE 2K24 Unveils New Trailer, Reveals 18 Matches for Showcase of the Immortals

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 13, 2024

The latest trailer for WWE 2K24 has just dropped, unveiling 18 out of the 21 matches that will be highlighted in this year's Showcase mode. Following the theme of Rey Mysterio in WWE 2K22 and the focus on John Cena's notable losses in WWE 2K23, WWE 2K24 takes a different turn by commemorating 40 years of WrestleMania. Dubbed the Showcase of the Immortals, this mode promises to celebrate the rich history and unforgettable moments of WrestleMania's storied past.

WWE 2K24 Confirmed Showcase Matches

Intercontinental Championship Match: Randy Savage (c) w/ Miss Elizabeth vs. Ricky Steamboat w/ George Steele (WrestleMania 3)

WWF Championship Match: Hulk Hogan (c) vs. Andre the Giant w/ Bobby Heenan (WrestleMania 3)

Intercontinental Championship Match: The Ultimate Warrior (c) vs. Rick Rude w/ Bobby Heenan (WrestleMania 5)

WWF Championship Match: Randy Savage (c) vs. Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania 5)

WWF and Intercontinental Championship Match: Hulk Hogan (WWF Champion) vs. The Ultimate Warrior (Intercontinental Champion) (WrestleMania 6)

Intercontinental Championship Match: Roddy Piper (c) vs. Bret Hart (WrestleMania 8)

Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Razor Ramon (c) vs. Shawn Michaels w/ Diesel (WrestleMania 10)

Submission Match: Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin (WrestleMania 13)

No Disqualification Match for the WWF Championship: The Rock (c) vs. Steve Austin (WrestleMania 17)

WWE Championship Match: Eddie Guerrero (c) vs. Kurt Angle (WrestleMania 20)

Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker (WrestleMania 25)

Randy Orton vs. Seth Rollins w/ Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury (WrestleMania 31)

Triple Threat Match for WWE Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships: Charlotte Flair (SmackDown) vs. Ronda Rousey (Raw) vs. Becky Lynch (WrestleMania 35)

Firefly Funhouse Match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena (WrestleMania 36)

No Holds Barred Match: Kevin Owens vs. Steve Austin (WrestleMania 38)

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 39 - Night One)

WWE Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka (WrestleMania 39 - Night Two)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) w/ Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa vs. Cody Rhodes (WrestleMania 39 - Night Two)