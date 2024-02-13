Steve Austin Discusses Potential WWE Return, Shares Insights on Anticipated Match with CM Punk

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin recently had an extensive conversation with ESPN, discussing a wide range of professional wrestling topics. During this interview, he was questioned about the likelihood of stepping back into the WWE ring for another match and shared his thoughts on a highly anticipated match against CM Punk.

Here are some key points from the interview where Austin elaborates on these subjects:

Regarding the chance of making a WWE in-ring comeback, Austin remarked, "I said I’d never get in a ring again unless all the stars aligned. And for some reason, somehow, they all did. And at the age of 57, I headlined the first night of WrestleMania. I never thought I’d do that. If you’d have told me that when I retired in [2003], I’d have said, ‘You’re crazy.’ So I’m not gonna sit here and say no to anything, because you never say never in this crazy business of sports entertainment."

On the topic of a potential battle with CM Punk, he stated, "It would be a good one. I like Punk, and I think Punk likes me — so, as long as he can take a [Stone Cold] Stunner," [Austin laughed] "I consider him a great friend, a great guy and a great wrestler who’s had a great career. We’ll see."