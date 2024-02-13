Update on Scott D’Amore's Exit from TNA Wrestling

The process leading to the dismissal of former TNA Wrestling President Scott D’Amore had been underway for a month. According to Fightful Select, D’Amore vigorously attempted to remain with the company but was ultimately let go, with Anthem preferring to frame it as a "mutual departure." Contrary to this portrayal, D’Amore insisted that his exit not be labeled as a joint decision.

TNA Wrestling personnel were informed as though D’Amore had chosen to resign from his multi-year tenure, a narrative contradicted by the facts. Given Ontario's stringent employment laws, where Anthem operates, D’Amore's refusal to accept a mutual departure narrative was deemed beneficial for his future endeavors.

Fightful Select further revealed communications aimed at easing the transition to Anthony Cicione, TNA's new President, whom D’Amore praised despite his reluctance to leave. Post-termination, D’Amore attempted to buy TNA Wrestling, but his offers were immediately declined. Rumors had circulated about his interest in acquiring the company prior to his termination becoming public, but not before he was aware of his impending dismissal.

The shift away from D’Amore's leadership has reportedly left many TNA talents feeling "overwhelmed and unhappy," given their long-standing loyalty to him.