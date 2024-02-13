Matt Riddle Reveals Discussions with TNA Wrestling Following WWE Departure

Matt Riddle recently joined the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast as a guest for a comprehensive interview on professional wrestling topics.

"When I got done with WWE, it's kind of stressful working on TV all the time, especially with the travel," he said. "The money is awesome; it's definitely worth it, and the experience. Now, I want to take a break from TV. After the 90 days, and during the 90 days, I'm setting some dates up. I talked to some places."

He continued, "I've talked to TNA; I've worked with New Japan and MLW. You do film for TV, but it's not the same as Monday Night Raw, three hours live, anything can happen, people are changing the script. You have ten minutes for your match; now, you have five minutes. It's extremely stressful. I like the pressure, but at the same time, I kind of wanted a little break from all that. I'm choosing places more pay-per-view based where I don't have to worry about going to commercial, so we can get that Fritos advertisement."