Tony Khan Addresses Safety Measures at AEW Amid WWE Legal Controversies

In light of the serious allegations brought forth by Janel Grant in her lawsuit against WWE, the issue of workplace safety in the professional wrestling industry has gained significant attention.

In an interview with Amy Kaplan from Fansided, Tony Khan was questioned about the measures AEW has implemented to avert such incidents.

“I can’t comment on the terrible allegations against WWE right now,” began Khan. “That’s something people are paying a lot of attention to right now, with good reason.”

He elaborated, “Our top priority is to ensure a secure locker room environment for all, both women and men, and we believe we have fostered a strong sense of community. Our locker room is outstanding, and there's a clear understanding of the support network available. There are multiple avenues for communication, and I believe everyone appreciates having a secure and supportive work environment. Additionally, there are accessible contacts within the office and the wrestling aspect. For us, creating a workplace where everyone feels heard and is eager to contribute to a safe and positive work culture is paramount.