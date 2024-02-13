WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Announces Live Event in Bologna, Italy for May 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 13, 2024

WWE Announces Live Event in Bologna, Italy for May 2024

WWE is set to host a live event at the UNIPOL Arena in Bologna, Italy, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, as announced by WWE:

WWE Live heads to Bologna this May ahead of WWE Backlash France

STAMFORD, Conn., February 13, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that WWE Live will head to the UNIPOL Arena in Bologna, Italy, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Fans attending WWE Live in Bologna, Italy, will see their favorite WWE Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown in action including “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, “Main Event” Jey Uso, and many more*.

Tickets and VIP packages – including Meet & Greet opportunities with WWE Superstars – go on sale this Friday, February 16, at https://www.dalessandroegalli.com/events/832/wwe-live. For more information, stick with WWE.com.

WWE Live in Bologna takes place just days ahead of WWE Backlash France at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France, on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Tickets available from www.ticketmaster.fr.

Tony Khan Addresses Safety Measures at AEW Amid WWE Legal Controversies

In light of the serious allegations brought forth by Janel Grant in her lawsuit against WWE, the issue of workplace safety in the profession [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 13, 2024 10:59AM


Tags: #wwe #wwe live #italy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86159/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π