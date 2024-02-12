Darby Allin Reveals His Two Big Goals Within AEW

Darby Allin, current co-holder of the World Tag-Team Championship with Sting, shared his ambitious future aspirations in a recent interview with Denise Salcedo. Allin expressed his desire to become the leading figure of AEW and to secure the World Championship in the singles division. Additionally, he voiced a specific goal to face Bryan Danielson in a significant match before Danielson concludes his wrestling career.

“So to be the face of a company, I believe you have to be World Champion,” Allin stated. He sees conquering Mount Everest as a form of spiritual journey, a quest for deeper self-understanding, which he plans to embark on next. “That is the next logical step when I get back from Everest because Everest is almost like a vision quest in a way. I’m going to go dig deep down inside the mountains and find out what it’s really like inside of here.”

Furthermore, Allin highlighted his eagerness for a match with Bryan Danielson, admiring Danielson's resilience and remarkable comeback in the wrestling world. “Outside of that, wrestling-wise, before this man’s career is done, Danielson. That’s the next thing that — and it had nothing to do with us being from the northwest his work ethic. He’s another man, his career was supposed to be over. He came back and he’s better than ever. So, it’s like, those are my two things that I want to hit in AEW.”