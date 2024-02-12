AEW and WWE Talents Gather in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII Weekend

At the NFL Super Bowl LVIII, a notable presence from the WWE was observed with Rey Mysterio, Titus O’Neil, Mojo Rawley, Bayley, Jimmy Uso, and Naomi among the attendees, cheering on the clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

From the AEW camp, Tony Khan, Orange Cassidy, Mercedes Mone, and Britt Baker were spotted in Las Vegas over the Super Bowl weekend, engaging primarily in media-related activities.

Representatives from outside the WWE and AEW circles, including Paragon Talent Group's management, AJ Francis, and Gail Kim, also made their presence known in Las Vegas, participating in media events throughout the Super Bowl weekend.

Highlighting the pro wrestling world's crossover into mainstream media, Super Bowl LVIII's commercials featured prominent figures such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Roman Reigns, Mr. T, Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Cena, and Jade Cargill, representing WWE or its Celebrity Wing in the Hall of Fame.