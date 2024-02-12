Kansas City Chiefs Commemorate Super Bowl LVIII Triumph with Custom WWE Championship Belt

On Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Francisco 49ers, securing consecutive championships following their triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles the previous year.

In celebration of their victory, the team was seen brandishing a custom WWE Championship belt in a video shared by Dianna Russini, capturing the locker room's festive atmosphere.

The Chiefs clinched the victory in overtime, courtesy of a critical endzone pass from Mahomes, marking the star quarterback's third Super Bowl win.

To commemorate the Chiefs' monumental victory, WWE has released exclusive Chiefs legacy championship belts, available for purchase at $549.99 on the WWE Shop.

WWE released the following statement:

WWE® RELEASES OFFICIALLY LICENSED SUPER BOWL LVIII CHAMPION LEGACY TITLE BELT

Officially Licensed NFL Product Now Available At NFLShop.com, WWEShop.com & Fanatics.com

STAMFORD, Conn., February 12, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced the release of a WWE Super Bowl LVIII legacy title belt to commemorate the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers.



The officially licensed NFL product showcases the official design and color scheme of Super Bowl LVII, including the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, and custom side plates emblazoned with the Chiefs logo.

The legacy title belt is available for purchase now via NFLShop.com, WWEShop.com and Fanatics.com.

In August 2023, WWE and the NFL announced a multi-year licensing deal to create NFL-inspired WWE legacy title belts featuring the official colors and branding of all 32 teams. It marked the first-ever licensing agreement between WWE and the NFL.

About WWE

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.