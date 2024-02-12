The Undertaker Praises Triple H's Leadership and Calm Backstage Atmosphere in WWE

A new episode of The Undertaker series, "Six Feet Under," is now available on YouTube. Amidst the significant changes within WWE's creative direction, with Vince McMahon stepping aside for Triple H, there has been a noticeable shift in the backstage atmosphere, a sentiment Calaway supports.

Calaway observed a notable calmness backstage, attributing it to the younger demographic of the crew and talent. "There is like this calm backstage," he remarked, noting the absence of tension even in situations that might typically provoke it. He shared insights into Triple H's leadership style, emphasizing a lack of harsh criticism or confrontations with the talent, a stark contrast to previous experiences. "I haven’t seen him yell at talent. I haven’t seen him bad mouth anybody," Calaway noted.

Despite his limited presence, Calaway's observations point to a more relaxed environment under Triple H's guidance, which he has mixed feelings about, attributing it to a generational shift in the roster's composition. He praised Triple H's ability to nurture young talent, considering it fitting for the current era of the industry.