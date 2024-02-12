WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock to Revive 'Hollywood Rock' Persona for His Heel Transformation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 12, 2024

WrestleVotes recently shared insights suggesting a significant shift for The Rock in his upcoming WWE stint. The report indicates that The Rock is set to fully lean into a villainous role, drawing creative energy from his earlier "Hollywood" Rock character. Fans can also expect new merchandise under the theme of "Rock branded 'Cody Crybabies'. 

The Rock's history of evolving his wrestling persona is notable, particularly during his transition in 2002. After facing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam and temporarily leaving for Hollywood, he returned with a new edge as "Hollywood Rock." This character shift was prominently featured during his rivalries with Hulk Hogan, leading to a match at WrestleMania 19, and also played a key role in his confrontations with Steve Austin and Goldberg at Backlash 2003.

Tags: #wwe #dwayne johnson #the rock

