The Rock to Revive 'Hollywood Rock' Persona for His Heel Transformation

WrestleVotes recently shared insights suggesting a significant shift for The Rock in his upcoming WWE stint. The report indicates that The Rock is set to fully lean into a villainous role, drawing creative energy from his earlier "Hollywood" Rock character. Fans can also expect new merchandise under the theme of "Rock branded 'Cody Crybabies'.
The Rock's history of evolving his wrestling persona is notable, particularly during his transition in 2002. After facing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam and temporarily leaving for Hollywood, he returned with a new edge as "Hollywood Rock." This character shift was prominently featured during his rivalries with Hulk Hogan, leading to a match at WrestleMania 19, and also played a key role in his confrontations with Steve Austin and Goldberg at Backlash 2003.
Sources suggest that The Rock is expected to fully embrace his heel turn, drawing inspiration from his past ‘Hollywood’ Rock persona. Additionally, I’m told to anticipate the release of Rock branded ‘Cody Crybabies’ merchandise. The story is just beginning…— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 12, 2024
⚡ Kansas City Chiefs Commemorate Super Bowl LVIII Triumph with Custom WWE Championship Belt
On Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Francisco 49ers, securing consecutive [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 12, 2024 03:08PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com