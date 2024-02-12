The Rock 'n' Roll Express to Make Triumphant Return During WrestleMania Weekend

After a two-year hiatus, The Rock 'n' Roll Express, comprising Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton, is poised for a grand reunion.
Esteemed for their remarkable journey that began in the 1980s, this duo has graced numerous wrestling promotions such as Mid-South Wrestling, JCP, AWA, WWE, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, WCW, NWA, NJPW, TNA, and AEW, securing their legendary status in the wrestling world.
They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by their former manager, Jim Cornette. In 2022, they concluded their partnership as a tag team, with Morton focusing on supporting his son Kerry's burgeoning career in GCW and NWA.
The much-anticipated reunion is scheduled during the WrestleMania weekend, where they will join forces with Kerry Morton for a trios match. Their opponents will be Mike Bailey and The East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) at Joey Janela's Spring Break 8. This event is set to unfold on Friday, April 5, at Penns Landing Caterers in Philadelphia, PA, and will be broadcasted live on Triller TV, previously known as FITE TV.
