New Championship Match Set For Tuesday’s WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 11, 2024

At a recent NXT live event in Venice, Florida, Shotzi and Gigi Dolin secured a victory over NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley in the main event. This triumph has awarded Shotzi a title challenge against Valkyria on the upcoming episode of NXT television this Tuesday. For a detailed list of the event's outcomes, follow this link.

In further developments, Shotzi is set to compete against Tiffany Stratton on this week's SmackDown. The victor of this contest will earn a place in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. The NXT lineup has been updated to include:

NXT Women’s Championship match: Lyra Valkyria defending against Shotzi

NXT Tag Team Championship match: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks versus Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin

Carmelo Hayes taking on Joe Gacy

A Gauntlet match featuring Ridge Holland against Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang)

Lola Vice versus Tatum Paxley

Kiana James versus Brinley Reece

Von Wagner & Mr. Stone facing Noam Dar & Oro Mensah

Adriana Rizzo versus Jaida Parker

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 11, 2024 01:07PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

