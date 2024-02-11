WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Steve Austin and Kawasaki Team Up for Mullet-Inspired Super Bowl Commercial

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 11, 2024

The Super Bowl has arrived, featuring a showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In one of tonight's commercials, Steve Austin collaborates with Kawasaki in a mullet-inspired ad.

The slogan, “The all-new Kawasaki RIDGE side x side embodies work meets play—business in the front, party in the back,” succinctly describes the product's dual nature. Check it out below:


