Steve Austin and Kawasaki Team Up for Mullet-Inspired Super Bowl Commercial
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 11, 2024
The Super Bowl has arrived, featuring a showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
In one of tonight's commercials, Steve Austin collaborates with Kawasaki in a mullet-inspired ad.
The slogan, “The all-new Kawasaki RIDGE side x side embodies work meets play—business in the front, party in the back,” succinctly describes the product's dual nature. Check it out below:
VIDEO
