ROH TV SPOILERS For 2/10/24

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 11, 2024

Ring of Honor (ROH) recently recorded a series of television episodes during their Collision event, which took place on a Saturday night at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, NV. The event featured a lineup of prominent wrestlers, including Taya Valkyrie and Darby Allin. According to CageMatch.net, here's a rundown of the match outcomes:

Taya Valkyrie emerged victorious over Sussy Love, moving forward in the ROH Women's Television Title tournament.

Red Velvet secured a win against Sandra Moone, also advancing in the ROH Women's Television Title tournament.

Abadon triumphed over Viva Van, progressing in the ROH Women's Television Title tournament.

Billie Starkz defeated Robyn Renegade, advancing in the ROH Women's Television Title tournament.

Ethan Page came out on top against Anthony Henry.

The Infantry, comprised of Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo, won against Midnight Heat (Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl).

Bryan Keith beat Slice Boogie.

Lee Johnson was victorious over Sonico.

The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) defeated Lights Camera Faction (Ice Williams & Action Braxton).

Dalton Castle, with The Boys, won against Kenny King.

Darby Allin secured a victory over JD Drake, who was accompanied by Anthony Henry.