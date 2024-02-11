WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Share a Meal with Heroes

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 11, 2024

Since leaving WWE, Stephanie McMahon has remained notably absent from the public eye, particularly during a period marked by significant media attention on her father.

In 2023, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE, stepping down from her roles as Chairwoman and co-CEO. This move came shortly after Vince McMahon reinstated himself on the WWE Board of Directors and played a pivotal role in facilitating WWE's acquisition by Endeavor, leading to its merger with UFC into TKO Holdings Group. Vince McMahon subsequently resigned from all his positions within TKO, including Executive Chairman and member of the Board of Directors, amidst allegations made against him in a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant. With Vince McMahon's departure, speculation has grown regarding Stephanie McMahon's potential return to WWE.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were seen dining with combat veterans, an event organized by Catch A Lift Fund, a charitable organization dedicated to supporting wounded veterans.


