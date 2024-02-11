WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Collision Episode Postponed Due to NBA Coverage on TNT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 11, 2024

If you're planning to catch some pro wrestling action on TNT next Saturday night at 8/7c, you'll need to adjust your plans.

During this week's AEW Collision broadcast, it was repeatedly mentioned that the next episode of AEW Collision will be postponed. This is due to TNT's coverage of the NBA, which takes precedence over the wrestling programming for the week.

Fans can look forward to the return of AEW Collision at its regular schedule, which will be two weeks from now on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 8/7c.

Tags: #aew #collision

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86133/  

