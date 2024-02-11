AEW Collision Episode Postponed Due to NBA Coverage on TNT

If you're planning to catch some pro wrestling action on TNT next Saturday night at 8/7c, you'll need to adjust your plans.

During this week's AEW Collision broadcast, it was repeatedly mentioned that the next episode of AEW Collision will be postponed. This is due to TNT's coverage of the NBA, which takes precedence over the wrestling programming for the week.

Fans can look forward to the return of AEW Collision at its regular schedule, which will be two weeks from now on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 8/7c.