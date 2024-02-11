AEW Collision Episode Postponed Due to NBA Coverage on TNT

If you're planning to catch some pro wrestling action on TNT next Saturday night at 8/7c, you'll need to adjust your plans.
During this week's AEW Collision broadcast, it was repeatedly mentioned that the next episode of AEW Collision will be postponed. This is due to TNT's coverage of the NBA, which takes precedence over the wrestling programming for the week.
Fans can look forward to the return of AEW Collision at its regular schedule, which will be two weeks from now on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 8/7c.
AEW Collision will not air on February 17. Preempted due to NBA All-Star Weekend. pic.twitter.com/Kv5DRIq81d— Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) February 11, 2024
⚡ Sonya Deville Ties the Knot with Toni Cassano in Exclusive New Jersey Ceremony Led by Maria Menounos
Congratulations are in order for WWE Superstar Sonya Deville as she and Toni Cassano exchanged vows in a heartfelt ceremony in New Jersey, a [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 11, 2024 07:23AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com