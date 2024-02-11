Sonya Deville Ties the Knot with Toni Cassano in Exclusive New Jersey Ceremony Led by Maria Menounos

Congratulations are in order for WWE Superstar Sonya Deville as she and Toni Cassano exchanged vows in a heartfelt ceremony in New Jersey, as exclusively revealed by People Magazine.

The couple, comprising Deville (born Daria Berenato) and her fitness model partner Cassano, celebrated their union on Saturday amidst the joy and company of their nearest and dearest.

The guest list boasted a who's who of current and former WWE luminaries including Charlotte Flair, Andrade, Bayley, Montez Ford, Bianca Belair (who took on the adorable role of flower girl), Liv Morgan, McKenzie Mitchell, Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green, Mandy Rhose, and Vic Joseph, all coming together to celebrate the love and union of the happy couple.

People Magazine posted on Instagram:

"Daria Berenato and Toni Cassano have officially tied the knot! 💍 The WWE star and her fitness model fiancée said “I do” on Feb. 10 at The Legacy Castle in New Jersey — a sprawling venue that the brides joke was ironically quite big for their “intimate” ceremony — surrounded by 140 of their closest family and friends. And get this— the ceremony was officiated by Maria Menounos!"