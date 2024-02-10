Will Ospreay Sports New NJPW-Inspired Tattoo Before Exiting the Promotion

After concluding his tenure at New Japan Pro Wrestling, Will Ospreay is set to join All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Even though he garnered attention from several other organizations, including WWE and TNA, Ospreay has chosen AEW as his next destination.
The formal declaration of his AEW engagement was made during the Full Gear event in November, and he is expected to start his full-time commitment with AEW at the Revolution event the following month.
Ahead of his final match in NJPW, Ospreay has gotten a new tattoo, visible in the image below:
Will Ospreay has gotten a new tattoo before his last NJPW match in Osaka.— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) February 10, 2024
The Osprey bird, and the New Japan Lion Mark with the date he won the Best of Super Juniors 2019 against Shingo Takagi. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8YuvfBwVIS
