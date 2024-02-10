WWE Website Inadvertently Reveals Competitors for Women's Elimination Chamber Match

A recently surfaced graphic on WWE.com briefly revealed the lineup for the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber match, suggesting a high-stakes showdown among Liv Morgan, Naomi, Jade Cargill, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Tiffany Stratton.

The winner of this intense competition is set to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, highlighting the immense talent and depth within WWE's women's division. This event is a testament to the significant strides made in enhancing the prominence of women's wrestling, largely attributed to the visionary leadership of Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

While WWE's plans are subject to change, current indicators suggest this match is on the books for the Women's Chamber. Speculation is rife, particularly after the WrestleMania Kick Off, that Becky Lynch might be gearing up to take on Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, though the outcome of the Chamber match remains pivotal in solidifying these plans.

In a recent development on SmackDown, Bianca Belair secured her spot in the Chamber match by defeating Michin, further intensifying the anticipation for what promises to be a landmark event in WWE's calendar.