WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Seth Rollins: '100% Ready' for WrestleMania 40 Championship Defense

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 10, 2024

Seth Rollins: '100% Ready' for WrestleMania 40 Championship Defense

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been out of action due to a torn MCL since last month, yet he is on track to make a return at WrestleMania 40. Rollins is slated to put his championship on the line against the victor of the Elimination Chamber Match, which Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton have already entered.

During a segment on The Rich Eisen Show, Rollins shared an update on his knee condition. "It feels really good," Rollins remarked. "I tore my MCL three weeks ago, meniscus injury in there as well. But I feel really good. I really kind of turned a corner this week with the rehab. I’m feeling really good. I think another three or four weeks or so; I’m not exactly sure. But I’ll definitely be back before Wrestlemania."

Rollins assured fans of his recovery progress, stating, "We’ll be healthy and ready to go, 100% at WrestleMania, no question."

Tony Khan Reacts to WWE's Landmark Netflix Partnership

WWE has recently unveiled a groundbreaking partnership with Netflix, marking a significant transition for Monday Night Raw from the USA Netw [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 10, 2024 01:35PM

Source: Haus Of Wrestling
Tags: #wwe #seth rollins #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86123/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π