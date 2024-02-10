Seth Rollins: '100% Ready' for WrestleMania 40 Championship Defense

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been out of action due to a torn MCL since last month, yet he is on track to make a return at WrestleMania 40. Rollins is slated to put his championship on the line against the victor of the Elimination Chamber Match, which Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton have already entered.

During a segment on The Rich Eisen Show, Rollins shared an update on his knee condition. "It feels really good," Rollins remarked. "I tore my MCL three weeks ago, meniscus injury in there as well. But I feel really good. I really kind of turned a corner this week with the rehab. I’m feeling really good. I think another three or four weeks or so; I’m not exactly sure. But I’ll definitely be back before Wrestlemania."

Rollins assured fans of his recovery progress, stating, "We’ll be healthy and ready to go, 100% at WrestleMania, no question."