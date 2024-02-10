Tony Khan Reacts to WWE's Landmark Netflix Partnership

WWE has recently unveiled a groundbreaking partnership with Netflix, marking a significant transition for Monday Night Raw from the USA Network to the popular streaming platform starting January 2025.

This development follows the existing agreement between WWE and USA Network for broadcasting Raw, which is set to conclude in September 2024. The interim broadcasting plans for Raw, spanning the gap between the end of the USA Network contract and the commencement of the Netflix collaboration, remain undetermined.

During an appearance on Payne & Pendergast, AEW President Tony Khan shared his thoughts on the impact of WWE's new partnership on the wrestling world.

"Absolutely. We’re excited to get big media rights renewals in the wrestling business. That’s great to see for everybody. We’re in a big contract year, too, and I think AEW is going to get big media rights. Right now, we have a great partnership on TBS and TNT that I want to continue for a long time. We’ve been on since 2019, it’s five years now we’re going on TBS and TNT, and it’s been great and I want to keep it going because there is a great tradition of wrestling on those channels."