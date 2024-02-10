WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Warner Bros. Discovery Turns Down Multiple Bids for John Cena's "Coyote vs. Acme" Film

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 10, 2024

John Cena's "Coyote vs Acme," a movie blending live-action and CG animation, appears to be in limbo, with little hope for its release. Last year, Warner Bros. opted to indefinitely shelve the project despite having already invested $70 million. Efforts were made to find a new home for the film, with giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Paramount showing interest and even making bids. Paramount went as far as proposing a theatrical release.

Warner Bros., however, set their sights on a sale price between $75 and $80 million, effectively making it a "take it or leave it" deal for potential buyers. This stance, coupled with an unwillingness to negotiate on the price, means the film is likely to remain unreleased. Warner Bros. is prepared to accept a $35 to $40 million tax write-off rather than lower their financial expectations.

Source: thewrap.com
Tags: #wwe #john cena #warner bros discovery

