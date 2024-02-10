Brock Lesnar Removed from WWE Signature Video

WWE appears to be distancing itself from former champion Brock Lesnar, as evidenced by his removal from several promotional materials. According to Fightful, the most recent example of this trend is Lesnar's elimination from the "Then, Now, Forever" video introduction, where he has been replaced by LA Knight. This adjustment was first observed during the January 30 edition of WWE NXT aired on the USA Network. Lesnar's disappearance from WWE's public face follows his recent removal from WWE Supercard and the WWE 2K24 40 Years of WrestleMania cover artwork. The decision to remove Lesnar is speculated to be connected to the ongoing lawsuit filed by ex-WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, in which McMahon is accused of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

Although Brock Lesnar is not directly named in Grant's lawsuit, it mentions a "world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion," whom McMahon allegedly offered Grant's sexual services to. The Wall Street Journal has identified Lesnar as the individual implicated.

An image of the video introduction showing the transition from featuring Lesnar to showcasing LA Knight is available for comparison.