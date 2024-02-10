WWE Reveals Another Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match for Upcoming RAW Episode

WWE has confirmed a new lineup for the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw. In an exciting announcement from this week's SmackDown, Bobby Lashley is set to face Bronson Reed in a pivotal Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match. This match is a highlight of next week's three-hour event on the USA Network's red brand show.

Furthermore, a significant matchup was revealed on the blue brand program, WWE on FOX, where LA Knight will compete against Ivar of The Viking Raiders. This encounter is another qualifier for the Men’s Elimination Chamber.

The card for Monday also features previously disclosed matches, including Liv Morgan versus Zoey Stark in a Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Fans can also look forward to a tag team clash between Jey Uso & The New Day and Imperium, alongside a bout between R-Truth and JD McDonagh.