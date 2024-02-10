WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Championship Bout and Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches Announced for Next Week's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 10, 2024

The upcoming WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode promises to deliver an exciting lineup. WWE has officially announced that The Rock and Roman Reigns will grace the blue brand's next show in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Furthermore, a Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match featuring Kevin Owens against Dominik Mysterio is on the card.

Fans can also anticipate a clash for the WWE U.S. Championship between Logan Paul and The Miz. The episode will also host two Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifiers: Naomi will face Zelina Vega, and Shotzi will go head-to-head with Tiffany Stratton.

