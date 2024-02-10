Championship Bout and Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches Announced for Next Week's WWE SmackDown

The upcoming WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode promises to deliver an exciting lineup. WWE has officially announced that The Rock and Roman Reigns will grace the blue brand's next show in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Furthermore, a Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match featuring Kevin Owens against Dominik Mysterio is on the card.

Fans can also anticipate a clash for the WWE U.S. Championship between Logan Paul and The Miz. The episode will also host two Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifiers: Naomi will face Zelina Vega, and Shotzi will go head-to-head with Tiffany Stratton.