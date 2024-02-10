WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big Match Set for Upcoming WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 10, 2024

The card for the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night RAW is increasingly coming together.

During the Friday night broadcast of WWE SmackDown, a backstage segment featured Bobby Lashley alongside B-Fab and The Street Profits. In this segment, Lashley, also known as “The All Mighty,” announced his participation in a Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifier match against “Big” Bronson Reed scheduled for this Monday on RAW.

Other matches already confirmed for Monday’s episode include Liv Morgan taking on Zoey Stark in a Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifier, a tag team clash between Jey Uso & The New Day and Imperium, and R-Truth facing off against JD McDonagh.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 10, 2024 06:07AM


Tags: #wwe #raw

