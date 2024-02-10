Big Match Set for Upcoming WWE RAW

The card for the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night RAW is increasingly coming together.
During the Friday night broadcast of WWE SmackDown, a backstage segment featured Bobby Lashley alongside B-Fab and The Street Profits. In this segment, Lashley, also known as “The All Mighty,” announced his participation in a Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifier match against “Big” Bronson Reed scheduled for this Monday on RAW.
Other matches already confirmed for Monday’s episode include Liv Morgan taking on Zoey Stark in a Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifier, a tag team clash between Jey Uso & The New Day and Imperium, and R-Truth facing off against JD McDonagh.
