The Rock and Roman Reigns Set to Appear on Next Week's WWE SmackDown

The upcoming episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown promises to be an eventful one. In the latest installment, Paul “Triple H” Levesque opened the proceedings by addressing the recent happenings involving The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference in Las Vegas, NV, which took place on Thursday night.
Furthermore, Levesque, also known as “The Game,” did not hold back in his remarks about The Bloodline, stating unequivocally that their opinions on his decision to arrange a rematch between Reigns and Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL are irrelevant.
As the episode progressed, Paul Heyman, known as “The Wise Man” within The Bloodline, approached WWE's Chief Content Officer, revealing his plans to return the following week alongside Roman Reigns and The Rock.
Roman Reigns AND THE ROCK will return next week on #SmackDown!@TripleH @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/A0nVjyCb9s— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 10, 2024
⚡ Triple H Set to Speak on WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff Events Tonight on SmackDown
This evening's WWE SmackDown episode is shaping up to be even more captivating. After the dynamic WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event in La [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 09, 2024 03:26PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com