The Rock and Roman Reigns Set to Appear on Next Week's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 10, 2024

The upcoming episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown promises to be an eventful one. In the latest installment, Paul “Triple H” Levesque opened the proceedings by addressing the recent happenings involving The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference in Las Vegas, NV, which took place on Thursday night.

Furthermore, Levesque, also known as “The Game,” did not hold back in his remarks about The Bloodline, stating unequivocally that their opinions on his decision to arrange a rematch between Reigns and Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL are irrelevant.

As the episode progressed, Paul Heyman, known as “The Wise Man” within The Bloodline, approached WWE's Chief Content Officer, revealing his plans to return the following week alongside Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Tags: #wwe #smackdown #the rock #dwyane johnson #roman reigns

