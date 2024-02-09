WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Set to Speak on WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff Events Tonight on SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 09, 2024

This evening's WWE SmackDown episode is shaping up to be even more captivating.

After the dynamic WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event in Las Vegas, NV, this past Thursday, WWE makes its way to Charlotte, N.C. this evening. As we journey towards WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth and WrestleMania XL, the excitement builds with tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX.

In an updated preview for tonight's episode, WWE.com has announced a segment where Paul “Triple H” Levesque will address all the occurrences from last night's WrestleMania XL Kickoff event.

WWE.com:

Last night, Cody Rhodes announced that he will challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. The shocking declaration highlighted an emotionally charged confrontation between Reigns, The Rock, Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins that resulted in absolute chaos at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference.

Tonight, Triple H will address the event’s earth-shattering fallout on the blue brand.

What will the Chief Content Officer have to say? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.


