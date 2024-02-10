Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne Set for Tag Title Match at WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth

The contenders for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships have been decided.

During this week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Charlotte, N.C., Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne took on Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of the DIY team in a match to determine the next challengers for The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest and their tag-team titles.

In a closely contested match, "The Big Strong Boi" and "The BruiserWeight" emerged victorious.

As a result of their victory, Bate and Dunne will go on to face Balor and Priest for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth 2024 premium live event.

Yes lads! Future tag team champions right here! 🏆 🏆#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/OzdE8LRiV3 — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 10, 2024