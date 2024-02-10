WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne Set for Tag Title Match at WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 10, 2024

Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne Set for Tag Title Match at WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth

The contenders for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships have been decided.

During this week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Charlotte, N.C., Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne took on Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of the DIY team in a match to determine the next challengers for The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest and their tag-team titles.

In a closely contested match, "The Big Strong Boi" and "The BruiserWeight" emerged victorious.

As a result of their victory, Bate and Dunne will go on to face Balor and Priest for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth 2024 premium live event.

Big Match Set for Upcoming WWE RAW

The card for the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night RAW is increasingly coming together. During the Friday night broadcast of WWE SmackDo [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 10, 2024 06:08AM


Tags: #wwe #elimination chamber #perth #australia #tyler bate #pete dunne

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86114/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π