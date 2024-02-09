Scott D’Amore Advocated for Increased TNA Budget, Attempted to Recruit Braun Strowman

As previously covered, TNA Wrestling has ended its association with Scott D’Amore, appointing Anthony Cicione as the new president. According to reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, although an official explanation for this decision hasn't been disclosed, financial disagreements are believed to be a significant factor.

Insiders close to D’Amore have pointed out his substantial wealth from ventures outside of wrestling, highlighting his passion for the sport as his primary reason for involvement. Under his leadership, TNA enjoyed its most prosperous period in nearly a decade, sparking D’Amore's ambition to further develop the company. He had long advocated for an increased budget for TNA, even hinting at resignation to underscore his pivotal role, confident in his indispensability to Anthem, TNA's parent company.

A particular instance underscoring the budgetary disputes involved attempts to sign Braun Strowman for the 2021 Bound for Glory event, humorously proposed as 'Braun for Glory.' Anthem, however, balked at Strowman's fee, doubting the investment's return. This incident exemplified the ongoing conflict between D’Amore’s vision for expansion and Anthem’s financial conservatism, with the latter even considering budget cuts despite TNA's success. This clash of visions, pitting growth ambitions against fiscal prudence, ultimately led to D’Amore's departure from the company.