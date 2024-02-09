TNA Rebellion Pay-Per-View Will Originate From The Palms Casino Resort

TNA issued the following:

TNA Wrestling Returns To Las Vegas:

Rebellion Pay-Per-View Will Originate From The Palms Casino Resort On Saturday, April 20

Championship Matches Confirmed For Back-to-Back Nights of Action-Packed Pro Wrestling, Including Singles and Tag Team Action

Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling is set for a return to Las Vegas for its annual spring showcase event: the Rebellion pay-per-view on Saturday night, April 20, originating from the Palms Casino Resort near the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.



TNA action also will be held on Sunday night, April 21, at The Palms as the television trucks of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV roll into Sin City for the high-energy, can’t-miss action.

Tickets for both Las Vegas shows go on-sale Saturday, February 17, starting at 10 a.m. PST, at ticketmaster.com.

TNA Wrestling was last in Las Vegas in January for the Hard To Kill pay-per-view, followed by the Snake Eyes shows – two star-studded events that drew thousands of fans from around the world and set numerous company records.



The Las Vegas shows in January also featured the shocking arrivals of NIC NEMETH and ASH BY ELEGANCE. Insiders are predicted that the April shows, including Rebellion, will feature surprise appearances.

Reigning TNA Wrestling World Champion MOOSE and Knockouts World Champion JORDYNNE GRACE are both scheduled for matches in Las Vegas. The shows also will feature appearances by BRIAN MYERS, EDDIE EDWARDS, TREY MIGUEL, ZACHARY WENTZ, CHRIS BEY, ACE AUSTIN, ALEX SHELLEY and the reigning X-Division Champion CHRIS SABIN.



Plus, the Knockouts Division will be well represented this April in Las Vegas, with appearances by ROSEMARY, JESSICKA HAVOK, JODY THREAT, MASHA SLAMOVICH, KILLER KELLY and GISELE SHAW, among others.

AUTOGRAPHS & PHOTO-OPS

The popular TNAutograph Fest returns both nights in Las Vegas at the Palms Casino Resort, when fans can meet and greet many of the TNA superstars for autographs and photo-ops. The schedule for both nights of the TNAutograph Fest will be announced in March.



Admission to the TNAutograph Fest is free for show attendees and both nights of the TNAutograph Fest will feature appearances by about 10 TNA superstars.

Autograph tickets for both nights will be available in March at TNAMerch.com – advance purchase tickets are highly recommended.

TITANIUM TICKET-BUYERS

The Titanium Ticket Packages for Rebellion are the premiere ticket package for all TNA shows, including the Las Vegas shows in April. The Titanium Ticket Packages are perk-filled, including front-row seats, mounted/commemorative event posters, special photo-ops and much, much more.



TICKETS

Tickets for Rebellion and the night after are available at: Ticketmaster.com on Saturday, February 17, at 10 a.m. PST.