Ashley Massaro's Unpublished Statement Claims Vince McMahon Targeted Female WWE Stars

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 09, 2024

Following the death of former WWE star Ashley Massaro in 2019, details from a previously undisclosed affidavit have come to light.

The affidavit contains Massaro's accusation against WWE, claiming the organization concealed an incident where she was sexually assaulted at a military base in 2007 during her tenure with the company.

A report by Vice.com uncovered the statement where Massaro alleged that McMahon had behaved inappropriately towards female wrestlers, including herself, and that she faced repercussions for rejecting his advances. An excerpt from the report reads:

“The statement was given to her lawyers as they worked up a sworn affidavit, published shortly after her death, in which she said she was raped on a military base while in Kuwait on a WWE tour and that management covered it up. The attorneys ultimately left it out because it wasn’t relevant to central claims in the lawsuit in which they were representing her, which concerned concussions.

‘I felt extraordinarily uncomfortable,’ Massaro said, describing what she said were McMahon’s attempts to get her to come to his hotel room alone late at night. ‘He began calling the hotel room phone and my cell phone nonstop.’”

Source: vice.com
Tags: #wwe #ashley massaro #vince mcmahon

