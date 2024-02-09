WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Speculation On WWE WrestleMania 40 Plans for Seth Rollins

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 09, 2024

Speculation On WWE WrestleMania 40 Plans for Seth Rollins

Contrary to initial indications that Cody Rhodes would not vie for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, opting instead for a potential match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title, plans have taken a new direction.

At the WrestleMania Kickoff this Thursday, Rhodes made it clear he aims to challenge Reigns for his title, leaving Rollins currently without a designated opponent for the showcase.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there's speculation that Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Title on the line against the victor of the Men’s Chamber match at WrestleMania 40, though WWE has yet to confirm this bout. Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn are rumored to be the key contenders for this opportunity.

Bret Hart Claims Predatory Behavior is Widespread in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently shared his uncensored views on the allegations against Vince McMahon, following McMahon's resignation f [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 09, 2024 11:23AM


Tags: #wwe #seth rollins #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86105/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π