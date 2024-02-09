Speculation On WWE WrestleMania 40 Plans for Seth Rollins

Contrary to initial indications that Cody Rhodes would not vie for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, opting instead for a potential match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title, plans have taken a new direction.

At the WrestleMania Kickoff this Thursday, Rhodes made it clear he aims to challenge Reigns for his title, leaving Rollins currently without a designated opponent for the showcase.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there's speculation that Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Title on the line against the victor of the Men’s Chamber match at WrestleMania 40, though WWE has yet to confirm this bout. Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn are rumored to be the key contenders for this opportunity.