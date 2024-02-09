Bret Hart Claims Predatory Behavior is Widespread in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently shared his uncensored views on the allegations against Vince McMahon, following McMahon's resignation from all his positions at TKO, including that of TKO Executive Chairman and member of the TKO Board of Directors.

In an interview with Slate, the WWE Hall of Famer expressed his commitment to honesty, highlighting his indifference to McMahon's sentiments due to McMahon's historical disregard for his own. Hart commented on the severity and disturbing nature of the allegations against McMahon, likening his resilience to scandals to that of a "Teflon guy" who remains unscathed due to his wealth and influence.

“When you get that vision in your head, you go, ‘That’s messed up,’ ” Hart said. “It’s too sick and disgusting to really imagine.”

Hart criticized McMahon's behavior, suggesting that such predatory actions are not isolated incidents but rather prevalent within WWE.

“I don’t think this is the only incident of this kind of predatory behavior,” Hart said. “I think you’ll find that it’s everywhere in [WWE].”

He compared McMahon to infamous figures like Jeffrey Dahmer, Harvey Weinstein, and Jeffrey Epstein, predicting that McMahon will be remembered more for these controversies than his contributions to wrestling. Despite previously holding respect for McMahon, Hart now feels disillusioned and embarrassed by his former admiration.

Reflecting on the past, Hart mentioned his apology to former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who accused McMahon of rape in 1992. This gesture came after Hart initially doubted such allegations against McMahon, given the high stakes involved. However, with the unfolding of recent events, Hart acknowledged his error in judgment, emphasizing his lost respect for McMahon and his discomfort with the idea of any future interactions.