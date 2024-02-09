Tonight's WWE SmackDown: Contenders Clash and Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX is set to broadcast live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Featured in tonight's dark matches are Cody Rhodes facing off against Finn Balor, and Ricochet challenging Intercontinental Champion Gunther.
WWE has confirmed two exciting matches for this evening's lineup:
- A number one contender's match with Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne taking on DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa), where the victors will earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Elimination Chamber.
- An Elimination Chamber qualifying bout between Bianca Belair and Michin.
Additionally, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will reveal who will challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber.
⚡ WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Conference Attendance Falls Short of Expectations
WWE had anticipated formally announcing The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40 during a special fan and media event held at the T-Mob [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 09, 2024 08:57AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com