Tonight's WWE SmackDown: Contenders Clash and Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 09, 2024

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX is set to broadcast live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured in tonight's dark matches are Cody Rhodes facing off against Finn Balor, and Ricochet challenging Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

WWE has confirmed two exciting matches for this evening's lineup:

- A number one contender's match with Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne taking on DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa), where the victors will earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Elimination Chamber.

- An Elimination Chamber qualifying bout between Bianca Belair and Michin.

Additionally, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will reveal who will challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber.

#wwe #smackdown

